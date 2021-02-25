New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped to 7, overshoot in demand dissipating

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence dropped to 7.0 in February, down from December’s 9.4, and preliminary reading of 11.8. Confidence was highest in retails at at 15.6, followed by construction at 12.9, services at 10.8 and manufacturing at 3.6. Agriculture confidence was at -38.1.

Own Activity Outlook rose to 21.3, up from 21.7, vs prelim. 22.3. Activity was highest in construction at 41.9, followed by services at 24.7, retail at 13.3, manufacturing at 10.7 and agriculture at 0.

ANZ said, “overshoot in demand resulting from the disruptions of 2020 is beginning to dissipate, and we expect the economy to go broadly sideways for a while as it digests the national income hit from the decimated tourism industry and as the housing market cools to something more sustainable.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.