UK CBI industrial order books jumped to 30 yr high, output prices surged

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the latest UK CBI Industrial Trends Survey, total order books rose to 19 in June, up from 17 in May, hitting the strongest level since May 1988. Export order books also improved to -8, up from -17, hitting the best reading since April 2019. Output prices expectations for the next three months jumped to 48, up from 38, strongest since January 1982.

Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, said: “The rebound in manufacturing activity has gathered pace in June, with output growth accelerating to its fastest pace on record and order books their strongest in over 30 years. Encouragingly, this performance is reflected in the majority of manufacturing sub-sectors and looks set to continue in the coming quarter. However, supply shortages continue to bite, and firms expect that to push through into prices in the months ahead.

Full release here.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>