Fri, Jul 16, 2021 @ 06:00 GMT
HomeLive CommentsNew Zealand CPI rose 1.3% qoq, 3.3% yoy in Q2, RBNZ hike...

New Zealand CPI rose 1.3% qoq, 3.3% yoy in Q2, RBNZ hike speculation intensifies

By ActionForex.com

New Zealand CPI rose 1.3% qoq in Q2, well above expectation of 0.7% qoq. For the 12-month. CPI accelerated to 3.3% yoy, up from 1.5% yoy, well above expectation of 2.8% yoy. The annual rate is the highest in nearly a decade. Also, the figures were well above RBNZ’s forecast of 0.6% qoq 2.6% yoy inflation.

Full release here.

Speculations of an early RBNZ hike intensified further after the release. Westpac now expects a hike in OCR by 0.25% in August, with another hike at both October and November meeting. The developments pushed AUD/NZD through 1.0597 support today to resume the near term fall from 1.0944. Deeper decline could be seen towards lower part of the medium term range at 1.0415.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.