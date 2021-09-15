Wed, Sep 15, 2021 @ 20:40 GMT
Canada CPI jumped to 4.1% yoy in Aug, highest since 2003

Canada CPI jumped to 4.1% yoy in Aug, highest since 2003

Canada CPI accelerated further from 3.7% yoy to 4.1% yoy in August, above expectation of 3.9% yoy. That’s also the fastest pace since March 2003. Statistics Canada said the increase mainly stems from an accumulation of recent price pressures and from lower price levels in 2020.

Looking at some more details, CPI common rose from 1.7% yoy to 1.8% yoy, above expectation of 1.7% yoy. CPI median was unchanged at 2.6% yoy, matched expectations. CPI trimmed rose from 3.1% yoy to 3.3% yoy, above expectation of 3.1% yoy.

