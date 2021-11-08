Fed Clarida: Necessary conditions for rate hike to be met by 2022 end

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a speech, Fed Chair Vice Clarida said the US is “a ways away from considering raising interest rates”. However, if outlook for inflation and unemployment realized over time, the “three necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022”.

Clarida also said his individual projections for GDP growth, the unemployment rate, inflation and the policy rate path were quite close the the September median projections. Real GDP would return to its prepandemic trend growth trajectory by Q4 this year, representing “one of the most rapid such recoveries in 50 years.” The 4.2 “employment gap” relative to the previous cycle peak will be eliminated by the end of 2022.

Realized PCE inflation so far this year was “much more than a ‘moderate’ overshoot” of the 2% target. But ” I would not consider a repeat performance next year a policy success”. Also, risks to inflation outlook are “to the upside”.

