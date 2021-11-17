Wed, Nov 17, 2021 @ 06:34 GMT
Japan exports growth slowed to 9.4% yoy on fall in car shipments

By ActionForex.com

Japan exports rose 9.4% yoy to JPY 7.18B in October. That was the slowest expansion since a decline in February. By region, exports to China rose 9.5% yoy, slowed from 10.3% yoy in the prior month, on -46.8% yoy fall in car shipments. Exports to US grew just 0.4% yoy, also weighed down by -46.4% yoy fall in car exports. Imports rose 26.7% yoy to JPY 7.25B. Trade balance came at as JPY -0.07B deficit

In seasonally adjusted terms exports rose 2.7% mom to JPY 6.93B while imports rose 0.3% mom to JPY 7.38B. Trade deficit came in at JPY -0.44B.

Also from Japan, machine orders rose 0.0% mom in September, versus expectation of 1.8% mom.

Learn Forex Trading

