UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped to -14, slightly depressed end of year

UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped from -14 to -15 in December. Personal financial situation over the next 12 months dropped from 2 to 1. General economic situation over the next 12 months dropped from -23 to -24. Major purchase index also dropped from -3 to -6.

Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director, GfK says: “News about the Omicron variant could not have arrived at a worse time for festive celebrations… We end 2021 on a slightly depressed note and it looks like it will be a bleak midwinter for UK consumer confidence possibly with new COVID curbs and little likelihood of any real uplift in the first months of 2022.”

