UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 57.9, upturn remains subdued

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 57.9 in December, down slightly from November’s 58.1. The index has now remained above neutral 50 mark for 19 straight months. Markit noted that output, new orders and employment all rose. New export orders fell for the fourth month running. Selling price inflation hit fresh record high.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, said: “While the uptick in growth is a positive step, the upturn remains subdued compared to the middle of the year, as supply chain constraints and weak export performance constrained attempts to raise production further. Manufacturers indicated that logistic issues, Brexit difficulties and the possibility of further COVID restrictions (at home and overseas) had all hit export demand at the end of the year.”

