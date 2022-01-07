UK PMI construction dropped to 54.3, worst phase of supplier delays passed

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Construction dropped from 55.5 to 54.3 in December, above expectation of 53.9. Markit said weakness centered on commercial and civil engineering segments. House building regained its place as fastest-growing category. Suppliers delay were the least widespread since November 2020.

Tim Moore, Director at IHS Markit: “UK construction companies ended last year on a slightly weaker footing… The worst phase of supplier delays seems to have passed… Input cost inflation moved down another notch…. The latest rise in purchasing prices was far slower than the 24-year peak seen last June.”

Full release here.