RBNZ survey: Another rate hike expected in Q1, 4-5 hikes in a year

In the latest Survey of Expectations of RBNZ, OCR expectations continued to rise in the short, medium and long term. OCR is expected to rise from current 0.75% to 1.05% by the end of Q1. Mean estimate for OCR for one year ahead was 2.11%, indicating four to five 25bps hikes. Mean two-year ahead OCR expectations were at 2.47%

One-year inflation expectations rose from 3.70% to 4.4%, highest since November 1900. Two-year ahead inflation expectations rose from 2.96% to 3.27%, highest since 1991. Five-year inflation expectations also rose slightly from 2.17% to 2.30%, highest since 20-17.

