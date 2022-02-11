RBNZ survey: Another rate hike expected in Q1, 4-5 hikes in a year

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the latest Survey of Expectations of RBNZ, OCR expectations continued to rise in the short, medium and long term. OCR is expected to rise from current 0.75% to 1.05% by the end of Q1. Mean estimate for OCR for one year ahead was 2.11%, indicating four to five 25bps hikes. Mean two-year ahead OCR expectations were at 2.47%

One-year inflation expectations rose from 3.70% to 4.4%, highest since November 1900. Two-year ahead inflation expectations rose from 2.96% to 3.27%, highest since 1991. Five-year inflation expectations also rose slightly from 2.17% to 2.30%, highest since 20-17.

