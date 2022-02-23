German Gfk consumer sentiment dropped to -8.1, expectations of easing inflation shattered

Wed, Feb 23, 2022 @ 07:59 GMT
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment for March dropped from -6.7 to -8.1, below expectation of -6.2. In February, economic expectations rose from 22.8 to 24.1. Income expectations dropped from 16.9 to 3.9, lowest since January 2021. Propensity to buy dropped from 5.2 to 1.4.

“Above all, expectations of a significant easing in price trends at the beginning of the year have been shattered for the time being, as inflation rates continue to hover at a high level,” explains Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert.

“Nevertheless, the outlook for the coming months is quite positive: Only recently it was decided to lift profound pandemic restrictions. This gives cause for hope that consumer spending will also return as a result. If this were to be supported by moderate price inflation, consumer sentiment could finally recover in the long term as well.”

