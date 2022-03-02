WTI oil breaks 110 on upside acceleration, heading to 147?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oil price surged to highest level since 2014 on concern of supply disruptions related to Russia invasion of Ukraine. The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries have just agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves . But that’s apparently not enough to calm the markets.

WTI crude oil accelerated sharply to as high as 110.69 so far. Technically, further rise is expected as long as 102.19 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 100% projection of 33.50 to 85.92 from 62.90 at 115.32.

It’s still early to say. But is should be noted that fear driven moves in commodity markets could be extremely powerful. Just remember oil price was negative less than two years ago. So, decisive break of 115.32 could easily prompt more acceleration to 161.8% projection at 147.71, in rather quick manner.