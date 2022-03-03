Thu, Mar 03, 2022 @ 12:43 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI services finalized at 60.5 in Feb, composite at 59.9

UK PMI services finalized at 60.5 in Feb, composite at 59.9

By ActionForex.com

UK PMI Services was finalized at 60.5 in February, up from January’s 54.1. That’s the highest level since last June. PMI Composite was finalized at 59.9, up from February’s 54.2.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at IHS Markit: “The ebbing of the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a rebound in growth in the UK service sector in February, with rates of expansion in activity and new business up sharply… Although the latest set of PMI data were encouraging, the inflationary picture still has the potential to limit growth, while it remains to be seen what impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have on the service sector and wider economy.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.