Mon, Mar 07, 2022 @ 05:39 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia AiG services rose to 60 in Feb, grew strongly

Australia AiG services rose to 60 in Feb, grew strongly

By ActionForex.com

Australia AiG Performance of Services Index rose 3.8 pts to 60.0 in February. Looking at some details, sales rose 9.7 pts to 68.6. Employment dropped -2.0 to 54.7. New orders rose 3.2 to 61.1. Supplier deliveries rose 7.6 to 59.0. Input prices dropped -0.1 to 66.0. Selling prices dropped -1.9 to 60.3. Average wages dropped -1.0 to 55.9.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of Ai Group, said: “Australian service sector businesses grew strongly in February with sales, employment and new orders all adding to the gains in the December-January period. Prices of inputs and wages were up but not as dramatically as in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Selling prices remained at a level that suggests a capacity to recover a proportion of cost increases in the market.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.