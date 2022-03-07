Australia AiG services rose to 60 in Feb, grew strongly

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia AiG Performance of Services Index rose 3.8 pts to 60.0 in February. Looking at some details, sales rose 9.7 pts to 68.6. Employment dropped -2.0 to 54.7. New orders rose 3.2 to 61.1. Supplier deliveries rose 7.6 to 59.0. Input prices dropped -0.1 to 66.0. Selling prices dropped -1.9 to 60.3. Average wages dropped -1.0 to 55.9.

Innes Willox, Chief Executive of Ai Group, said: “Australian service sector businesses grew strongly in February with sales, employment and new orders all adding to the gains in the December-January period. Prices of inputs and wages were up but not as dramatically as in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Selling prices remained at a level that suggests a capacity to recover a proportion of cost increases in the market.”

Full release here.