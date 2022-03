Bitcoin is back at 42k handle over risk sentiment improves. Currently, price action from 33000 are seen as developing into a corrective pattern, probably in form of a triangle. Thus, upside of the current rebound should be limited by 45313 resistance. Eventually, larger decline from 68986 is still expected to resume through 33000 at a later stage. Nevertheless, firm break of 45313 will dampen this view and argue that the trend might be reversing.