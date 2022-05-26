USD/CNH finished pull back, heading back to 6.83

Thu, May 26, 2022 @ 10:18 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Yuan’s decline today suggests that the near term recovery is already completed and there’s risk of more downside. The selloff came after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held a rare high-profile meeting yesterday on measures to support the economy. That’s is seen as a sign that the government is in deep worry about the impact of the extend tough pandemic lockdowns in many majors city, including Shanghai.

USD/CNH’s pull back from 6.8372 has likely completed at 0.6477, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 6.3057 to 6.8372 at 6.6342. Strong rebound should be seen to 6.8372 and possibly above. The key resistance, however, still lies 61.8% retracement of 7.1961 to 6.3057 at 6.8560. USD/CNH could still be rejection by this fibonacci level at the second attempt.

