China PBoC made biggest daily cash injection in nearly three months

China’s PBoC made its biggest daily cash injection into the banking system in nearly three months today. CNY 100B worth of seven-day reverse repos were injected. The central bank said the operation was to keep ” maintain stable liquidity levels at half-year end”.

Separately, PBoC Governor Yi Gang said, “This year, we face some downward pressures of growth due to COVID-19 and external shocks, and the monetary policy will continue to be accommodative to support economic recovery in aggregate sense.”

USD/CNH is staying in sideway trading below 6.8237 (May’s top). Structure of the prices actions are clearly corrective, indicate that that rise from 6.3057 is now over. Strong support is likely to be seen around 55 day EMA (now at 6.6379) to contain any downside attempt. Break through 6.8372 is expected as a later stage.