Fed Mester: Getting interest rates up to 3-3.5% expeditiously is really important

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told CNBC today, “if conditions were exactly the way they were today going into that meeting (in July) — if the meeting were today — I would be advocating for 75 because I haven’t seen the kind of numbers on the inflation side that I need to see in order to think that we can go back to a 50 increase.”

“I think getting interest rates up to that 3-3.5%, it’s really important that we do that, and do it expeditiously and do it consistently as we go forward, so it’s after that point where I think there is more uncertainty about how far we’ll need to go in order to rein in inflation,” she said.

“At the Fed, we’re on a path now to bring our interest rates up to a more normal level and then probably a little bit higher into restrictive territory, so that we can get those inflation rates down so that we can sustain a good economy going forward,” she said. “Job one for us now is to get inflation rates under control, and I think right now that’s coloring how consumers are feeling about the economy and where it’s going.”

