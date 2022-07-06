UK PMI construction dropped to 52.6, gloomy business outlook and worsening consumer demand

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Construction dropped from 56.4 to 52.6 in June, below expectation of 55.2. S&P Global noted that it’s the weakest rise in construction output since September 2021. House building declined for the first time since May 2020. Business optimism dropped for the fifth month running.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The gloomy UK business outlook and worsening consumer demand due to the cost of living crisis combined to put the brakes on construction growth in June. Commercial construction saw a considerable loss of momentum as clients exercised greater caution on new spending, while long-term infrastructure projects ensured a relatively resilient trend for civil engineering activity.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.