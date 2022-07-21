Thu, Jul 21, 2022 @ 06:35 GMT
HomeLive CommentsNew Zealand good imports jumped 25% yoy on petroleum, imports rose 7.7%...

New Zealand good imports jumped 25% yoy on petroleum, imports rose 7.7% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand goods exports rose 7.7% yoy to NZD 6.4B in June. Goods imports rose 25.0% yoy to NZD 7.1B. Trade balance came in at NZD -701m deficit, versus expectation of NZD 204m surplus.

“Petroleum and products imports rose $795 million to reach a new high of $1.2 billion,” Stats NZ. “This rise lead the sharp increase in total imports for the month compared with June 2021.”

US leads monthly export rise, up 22%. Exports to EU were up 28% and Japan up 24%. Exports to China were down -6% and to Australia down -12%.

Import form all top partners rose, with China up 12%, EU up 11%, Australia up 6%, US up 30%, and Japan up 4.1%.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.