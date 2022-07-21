New Zealand good imports jumped 25% yoy on petroleum, imports rose 7.7% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand goods exports rose 7.7% yoy to NZD 6.4B in June. Goods imports rose 25.0% yoy to NZD 7.1B. Trade balance came in at NZD -701m deficit, versus expectation of NZD 204m surplus.

“Petroleum and products imports rose $795 million to reach a new high of $1.2 billion,” Stats NZ. “This rise lead the sharp increase in total imports for the month compared with June 2021.”

US leads monthly export rise, up 22%. Exports to EU were up 28% and Japan up 24%. Exports to China were down -6% and to Australia down -12%.

Import form all top partners rose, with China up 12%, EU up 11%, Australia up 6%, US up 30%, and Japan up 4.1%.

Full release here.