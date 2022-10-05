Wed, Oct 05, 2022 @ 05:31 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAUD/NZD topped but not reversing yet

AUD/NZD topped but not reversing yet

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

AUD/NZD spikes lower after RBNZ’s 50bps rate hike. The development also came with the background that RBA disappointed the markets with a 25bps hike yesterday.

Technically, a short term top was in place at 1.1489 after AUD/NZD hit medium term channel resistance. But it’s still early to call for a medium term correction. As long as 55 day EMA (now at 1.1211) holds, the consolidation from 1.1489 should be relatively brief, and larger up trend should resume sooner rather than later.

However, firm break of the 55 day EMA will open up deeper correction through channel support to 1.0987, before having some support for a bounce.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.