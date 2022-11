Swiss SECO Consumer Confidence fell further from -42 to -47 in Q4, below expectation of -43. That’s the record low level since the survey began in 1972.

Looking at some details, expected economic development dropped from -53.5 to -57.2, far below long-term average of -9. Past financial situation dropped from -35.1 to -39.7, a historic low. Expected financial situation dropped sharply from -34.8 to -46.9, also a new low. Major purchases improved slightly from -43.3 to -42.4.

Full release here.