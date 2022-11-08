Australia NAB business confidence dropped to 0, conditions dropped to 22

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB Business Confidence dropped from 5 to 0 in October. Business Conditions dropped slightly from 23 to 22. Trading conditions dropped from 37 to 31. Profitability conditions rose from 21 to 22. Employment conditions dropped from 17 to 14.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster said, “Conditions remained strong in October with demand still very elevated and profitability holding up… Despite the strength in conditions, confidence has been falling for several months as headwinds have weighed on the outlook for the global economy and Australia.”

