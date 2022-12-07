Wed, Dec 07, 2022 @ 07:34 GMT
BoJ Nakamura: Inflation not accompanied by wage increases yet

BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura said, “recent price rises aren’t accompanied by wage increases yet”. He added that Japan is far from the situation where wage inflation spiral becomes a concern. The central bank needs to continue with ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being.

“Tightening monetary policy at a time when demand continues to remain lower than supply would put huge pressure on corporate and household activity,” he warned.

He expects inflation to slow next year as energy and food price rises fade.

