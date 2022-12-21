Germany Gfk consumer sentiment rose to -37.8, slowly working its way out of depression

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany Gfk Consumer Sentiment for January improved from -40.1 to -37.8. In December, economic expectations rose from 17.9 to -10.3. Income expectations rose from -54.3 to -43.4. Propensity to buy rose form -18.6 to -16.3.

“The third increase in a row indicates that consumer sentiment is slowly working its way out of the depression. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting a little brighter”, explains GfK consumer expert Rolf Bürkl.

“The measures taken by the federal government to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs are apparently having an effect. However, it is still too soon to give the all-clear. The recovery of the consumer sentiment, as we are currently experiencing, is still on shaky ground. For example, if the geopolitical situation were to worsen again, leading to significantly higher energy prices, the light at the end of the tunnel would very quickly become dimmer again or even go out altogether.”

Full release here.