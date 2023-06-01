Eurozone CPI slowed to 6.1% yoy in May, core CPI down to 5.3% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI slowed from 7.0% yoy to 6.1% yoy in May, below expectation of 6.3% yoy. CPI core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) slowed from 5.6% yoy to 5.3% yoy, below expectation of 5.3% yoy.

Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in May (12.5%, compared with 13.5% in April), followed by non-energy industrial goods (5.8%, compared with 6.2% in April), services (5.0%, compared with 5.2% in April) and energy (-1.7%, compared with 2.4% in April).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full Eurozone CPI release here.