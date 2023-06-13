UK payrolled employees rose 23k in May, unemployment rate down to 3.8% in Apr

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In May, UK payrolled employees rose 0.1% mom or 23k. Comparing with the same month a year ago, payrolled employees rose 1.6% yoy or 460k. Median monthly pay rose 7.0% yoy, highest in the other service activities sector, with an increase of 10.1% yoy, and lowest in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, with an an increase of 5.4% yoy. Claimant count dropped -13.6k versus expectation of 21.4k.

In the three months to April, unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, versus expectation of 4.0%. Average earnings excluding bonus accelerated from 6.8% to 7.2%, above expectation of 6.9%. Average earnings including bonus accelerated from 6.1% to 6.5%, above expectation of 6.1%.

Full UK employment release here.