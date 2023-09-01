China’s Caixin PMI manufacturing rose to 51, output and employment see uptick

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China’s Caixin PMI for manufacturing defied expectations in August, rising from 49.2 to 51.0 and beating market forecasts of 49.4. This indicates a return to expansionary territory. The report noted several key improvements, including increases in output, new business, and a rebound in employment levels. Significantly, input costs rose for the first time since February, suggesting an easing in deflationary pressures.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, elaborated on the data, stating, “In August, the manufacturing sector showed overall improvement. Apart from sluggish exports, the gauges for supply, total demand, and employment were all in expansionary territory.” Wang also noted that the “slight rise in prices buffered the pressure of deflation” and that logistics remained smooth.

However, caution still underlines the market’s medium-term outlook. According to Wang, “Looking ahead, seasonal impacts will gradually subside, but the problem of insufficient internal demand and weak expectations may form a vicious cycle for a longer period of time.” Wang also warned that “combined with the uncertainty in external demand, the downward pressure on the economy may continue to increase.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full China Caixin PMI manufacturing release here.