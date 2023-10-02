Eurozone unemployment rate ticks down to 6.4%, EU down to 5.9%

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Unemployment rate in Eurozone has seen a drop from 6.5% to 6.4% in August, aligning with market expectations. Similarly, the broader EU reported a decrease in its unemployment rate, ticking down from 6.0% to 5.9%.

Eurostat, provided further details on this development. As of August 2023, an estimated 12.837m individuals in EU were unemployed. Out of these, Eurozone accounted for 10.856m jobless persons. When juxtaposed with the data from July, there’s a marked decrease of -112k unemployed persons in EU, with Eurozone contributing a decline of -107k to this number.

An even more pronounced positive trend emerges when the data is analyzed year-on-year. From August 2022 to August 2023, EU saw a reduction in unemployment by -335k individuals, while Eurozone alone experienced a decline of -407k unemployed persons.

Full Eurozone unemployment release here.