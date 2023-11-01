NZ employment down -0.2% in Q3, unemployment rate jumps to 3.9%

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand’s employment figures for Q3 came in weaker than anticipated. Employment contracted by -0.2%, sharply diverging from the forecasted growth of 0.40%.

Unemployment rate made a noticeable leap, rising from 3.6% to 3.9%, a figure that met market expectations. Additionally, both employment rate and labor force participation rate registered declines, moving from 69.8% to 69.1% and from 72.5% to 72.0% respectively.

Wage data presented a mixed picture. The all-sector wage inflation stood firm at 4.3% yoy.

The public sector experienced a particularly sharp uptick in salaries and wages, registering a 5.4% yoy increase. This significant rise is notable for being the steepest since the data series commenced in 1992, surpassing 4.2% yoy growth observed in Q2.

In contrast, the private sector saw wage cost inflation moderating to 4.1% yoy in Q3, slightly down from the 4.3% recorded in the previous quarter.

