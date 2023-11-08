Eurozone retail sales down -0.3% mom in Sep, EU fell -0.2% mom

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales volume fell -0.3% mom in September, worst than expectation of -0.2% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -1.9% for non-food products and by -0.9% for automotive fuels, while it increased by 1.4% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales volume was down -0.2% mom, Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovakia (-2.0%), Sweden (-1.1%), Germany and the Netherlands (both -0.8%). The highest increases were observed in Slovenia (+1.1%), Poland (+1.0%) and Denmark (+0.9%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.