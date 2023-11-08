Wed, Nov 08, 2023 @ 13:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales down -0.3% mom in Sep, EU fell -0.2% mom

Eurozone retail sales down -0.3% mom in Sep, EU fell -0.2% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales volume fell -0.3% mom in September, worst than expectation of -0.2% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -1.9% for non-food products and by -0.9% for automotive fuels, while it increased by 1.4% for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales volume was down -0.2% mom, Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovakia (-2.0%), Sweden (-1.1%), Germany and the Netherlands (both -0.8%). The highest increases were observed in Slovenia (+1.1%), Poland (+1.0%) and Denmark (+0.9%).

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.