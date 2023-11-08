Wed, Nov 08, 2023 @ 13:28 GMT
ECB survey reveals heightened short-term inflation expectations and economic pessimism

ECB’s latest Consumer Expectations Survey has provided a snapshot of the current economic mood, characterized a heightened anticipation of inflation pressures in the near term juxtaposed with a more pessimistic outlook on economic growth.

The survey results for September show a discernible uptick in median consumer inflation expectations for the coming year, escalating from 3.5% to 4.0%. However, that consumers’ median inflation expectations over a three-year horizon held steady at 2.5%.

Contrastingly, the survey indicates no change in the mean expectations for nominal income growth, which remains anchored at 1.2%. This static view on income growth, coupled with the slight increase in anticipated nominal spending growth from 3.3% to 3.4%, hints at a potential squeeze on real consumer spending power.

The more negative tilt in expectations for economic growth, which have slipped from -0.8% to -1.2%, reflects an escalating concern over the economic direction. Furthermore, the anticipated unemployment rate has edged up from 11.1% to 11.4% for the coming year.

Full ECB Consumer Expectations Survey here.

