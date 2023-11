Eurozone exports of goods fell -9.3% yoy to EUR 235.8B in September. Imports fell -23.9% yoy. As a result, a EUR 10.0B trade surplus was recorded. Intra-Eurozone trade fell -15.5% yoy to EUR 217.3B.

In seasonally adjusted term, Eurozone goods exports fell -0.5% mom to EUR 234.0B. Imports rose 0.3% mom to 224.8B. Trade surplus narrowed from August’s EUR 11.1B to EUR 9.2B, smaller than expectation of EUR 12.3B. Intra-Eurozone trade fell from August’s 215.8B to EUR 213.9B.

Full Eurozone trade balance release here.