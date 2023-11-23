Thu, Nov 23, 2023 @ 05:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoC's Macklem: Interest rates may now be restrictive enough

BoC’s Macklem: Interest rates may now be restrictive enough

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem, at an event overnight, acknowledged monetary tightening is “working”. He suggested that the existing level of interest rates might be “restrictive enough” to achieve price stability.

Addressing the economic outlook, Macklem anticipates a period of softness in the near future. He noted, and highlighted the dissipation of excess demand that previously facilitated easier price increases in the economy.

Despite this outlook, Macklem reiterated BoC’s willingness to increase rates again if the situation warrants.

Macklem’s comments also came in the wake of the government’s Fall Economic Statement, which he believes aligns with the central bank’s objectives.

He remarked positively on the statement’s implications that the government is “not adding new or additional inflationary pressures,” Macklem said. Furthermore, he appreciated the introduction of new “fiscal guardrails”, considering them beneficial from a monetary policy perspective.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.