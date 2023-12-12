Tue, Dec 12, 2023 @ 11:50 GMT
UK payrolled employment fell -13k in Nov, unemployment rate steady at 4.2%...

UK payrolled employment fell -13k in Nov, unemployment rate steady at 4.2% in Oct

By ActionForex.com

UK payrolled employment fell slightly by -13k in November, compared with October. Comparing with November 2022, payrolled employment rose 1.1% yoy or 333k. Meanwhile monthly pay increased by 5.3% yoy, slowed from 6.2% yoy.

In the three months to October, unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% yoy. Average earnings (including bonus) growth slowed from 8.0% yoy to 7.2% yoy, below expectation of 7.7% yoy. Average earnings (excluding bonus) growth slowed from 7.7% yoy to 7.3% yoy, below expectation of 7.4% yoy.

Full UK labor market release here.

