UK payrolled employment fell -13k in Nov, unemployment rate steady at 4.2% in Oct

UK payrolled employment fell slightly by -13k in November, compared with October. Comparing with November 2022, payrolled employment rose 1.1% yoy or 333k. Meanwhile monthly pay increased by 5.3% yoy, slowed from 6.2% yoy.

In the three months to October, unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% yoy. Average earnings (including bonus) growth slowed from 8.0% yoy to 7.2% yoy, below expectation of 7.7% yoy. Average earnings (excluding bonus) growth slowed from 7.7% yoy to 7.3% yoy, below expectation of 7.4% yoy.

Full UK labor market release here.