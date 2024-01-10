Wed, Jan 10, 2024 @ 07:07 GMT
Australia's monthly CPI eases to 4.3% yoy, lowest since Jan 2022

Australia’s monthly CPI saw notable deceleration in November, dropping from 4.9% yoy to 4.3% yoy, which was below expectation of 4.5% yoy. This represents the lowest reading since January 2022, as easing of the inflationary pressures continued

CPI excluding volatile items and holiday travel also slowed from 5.1% yoy to 4.8% yoy. Additionally, Trimmed Mean CPI, which removes the most volatile components to provide a clearer picture of underlying inflation trends, decelerated from 5.3% yoy to 4.6% yoy.

The primary drivers of the annual increase in November were in housing , which witnessed a significant rise of 6.6. Food and non-alcoholic beverages also saw a notable increase of 4.6%, Insurance and financial services recorded an 8.8% increase, and Alcohol and tobacco category experienced a 6.4% rise.

Full Australia monthly CPI release here.

