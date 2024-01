UK GDP grew 0.3% mom in November, above expectation of 0.2% mom. Services output rose 0.4% mom. Production output grew 0.3% mom. Construction sector fell-0.2% mom.

However, in the three months to November, GDP fell -0.2% compared with the prior three months period to August. Services showed no growth, production output fell by -1.5% and construction fell by -0.6% over the same period.

Full UK GDP release here.