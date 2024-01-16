UK payrolled employment falls -24k in Dec, unemployment rate at 4.2% in Nov

UK payrolled employment fell -0.1% mom, or -24k in December. Annual growth in employees fell from 1.3% yoy to 1.0% yoy. Median monthly pay increased by 6.6% yoy, up from prior month’s 6.5% yoy. Claimant count rose 11.7k, below expectation of 18.1k.

In three months to November, unemployment rate rose to 4.2%, up 0.5% from the previous three month period. Employment rate fell to 75.5%, down -0.5%. Total weekly hours also fell -18.5 to 1040. Average earnings excluding bonus slowed from 7.3% 3moy to 6.6%, matched expectations. Average earnings including bonus fell from 7.2% 3moy to 6.5%, below expectation of 6.8%.

Full UK employment release here.