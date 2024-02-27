Core inflation in Japan eases to 2%, but surpasses expectations

Japan’s CPI core (all items ex food) slowed from 2.3% yoy to 2.0% yoy, above expectation of 1.9% yoy. This marks the third consecutive month of decline, reaching the lowest level in 22 months and aligning precisely with BoJ’s inflation target of 2%.

The headline CPI also saw a decrease, moving from 2.6% to 2.2% yoy. Nevertheless, CPI core-core (ex-food and energy) showed only modest improvement, edging down from 3.7% to 3.5% yoy.

A significant factor contributing to the overall CPI’s decline a -12.1% yoy drop in energy prices, resulting from government interventions to mitigate utility bills through subsidies for oil wholesalers. In contrast, food prices saw 5.9% yoy increase, while accommodation fees surged by 26.9% yoy.

The latest inflation data should fortify the argument for BoJ to terminate its negative interest rate policy soon. However, the decisive factor for the exact timing—be it March or April—hinges on the forthcoming wage negotiations between large enterprises and unions scheduled for March 13.