GBP/USD upside breakout after US ISM services miss

Dollar falls broadly after slightly lower than expected ISM Services PMI reading. But more importantly, employment component was back in contraction while price component dipped notably.

GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.2517 resumed by breaking through 1.2708 resistance. The development argues that corrective from 1.2826 has completed at 1.2517 already. Further rise is now in favor to retest 1.2826 resistance first. Decisive break there will resume whole rally from 1.2517 to 61.8% projection of 1.2036 to 1.2826 from 1.2517 at 1.3005 next.