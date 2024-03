Canada’s employment rose 40.7k in February, above expectation of 20.0k. Unemployment rate ticked up from 5.7% to 5.8%, matched expectations. Employment rate fell -0.1% to 61.5%. Total hours worked was up 0.3% mom. Average hourly wages rose 5.0% yoy, down from January’s 5.3% yoy.

