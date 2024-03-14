ECB’s Knot pencils in for Jun rate cut, eyes Sep and Dec meetings too

ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot told reporter today that he has “pencilled in June for a first rate cut”. After that, Know said the subsequent path would be “data-dependent”.

Highlighting the significance of ECB’s meetings in September and December, which will include new economic projections, Knot positions these gatherings as crucial junctures for assessing and adjusting the bank’s monetary policy strategy.

Moreover, Knot opens the door for action outside the traditional schedule of projection-inclusive meetings. “But if incoming data tells us we can do more, the interim meetings should also be available,” he stated.