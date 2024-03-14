Thu, Mar 14, 2024 @ 14:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Knot pencils in for Jun rate cut, eyes Sep and Dec...

ECB’s Knot pencils in for Jun rate cut, eyes Sep and Dec meetings too

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot told reporter today that he has “pencilled in June for a first rate cut”. After that, Know said the subsequent path would be “data-dependent”.

Highlighting the significance of ECB’s meetings in September and December, which will include new economic projections, Knot positions these gatherings as crucial junctures for assessing and adjusting the bank’s monetary policy strategy.

Moreover, Knot opens the door for action outside the traditional schedule of projection-inclusive meetings. “But if incoming data tells us we can do more, the interim meetings should also be available,” he stated.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.