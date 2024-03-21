Thu, Mar 21, 2024 @ 06:04 GMT
Australia PMI composite rises to 11-month, another blow to RBA rate cut expectations

Australia PMI Manufacturing PMI dropped to a 46-month low of 46.8. Conversely, PMI Services climbed to an 11-month peak of 53.5, with the Composite PMI also reaching an 11-month high at 52.4.

Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank, highlighted that Composite Output Index’s increase for the fourth consecutive month signifies the economy’s rebound from the cyclical slowdown experienced in 2023. Meanwhile However, inflation remains a concern, with service sector readings indicating persistently high producer and consumer prices.

Hogan noted that the results are “another blow to rate-cut expectations” for RBA. The rebound in economic activity, coupled with inflation exceeding targets, not only diminishes the likelihood of rate reductions, but also raises the possibility of further monetary tightening in 2024. This aligns with recent warnings from RBA.

Full Australia PMI release here.

