Australia employment grew strongly by 116.5k in February, well above expectation of 40.2k. Full-time jobs rose 78.2k while part-time jobs rose 38.3k.

Unemployment rate fell sharply from 4.1% to 3.7%, below expectation of 4.0%. Participation rate rose 0.1% to 66.7%. Monthly hours worked also rose 2.8% mom.

Full Australia employment release here.