BoJ’s Ueda assures continued accommodative monetary stance following rate hike

Addressing the parliament today, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda articulated the rationale behind this week’s exit from the long-standing negative interest rate policy and the subsequent rate hike. This move marks a significant shift for Japan’s monetary policy, which had been entrenched in a negative interest rate environment for eight years.

Ueda pointed out, “We could have waited until inflation is completely at 2% for a long period of time. But if we did so, it’s unclear whether inflation would have stayed at 2%. We might have seen a sharp increase in upside price risks,” highlighting the preemptive nature of the BoJ’s action.

The decision was influenced by recent trends in service prices and substantial wage increases resulting from annual wage negotiations, indicating a strengthening cycle of wage growth and inflation in Japan.

Despite this historical step, Ueda underscored that Japan’s inflation expectations for the medium and long term are “still in the process of accelerating towards 2%”. He assured that BoJ remains committed to supporting the economy and prices “by maintaining accommodative monetary conditions for the time being”.

He also hinted at future adjustments, stating, “As we exit our massive stimulus program, we will gradually shrink the size of our balance sheet and at some point reduce the size of our government bond buying.”