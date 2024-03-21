BoE maintains status quo as hawks relinquish rate hike demands

BoE maintained the Bank Rate at 5.25% as widely expected. The decision was made by an 8-1 vote, with Swati Dhingra singularly advocating for a reduction again. Notably, previous hawks Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann adjusted their positions, refraining from advocating for hikes this round.

BoE noted that February’s CPI inflation rate of 3.4% was marginally lower than forecasted in the the latest Monetary Policy Report. Despite a decline in services consumer price inflation, it remains significantly high. Nevertheless, most measures of short-term inflation expectations are on a downtrend.

With the government’s decision to freeze fuel duty, CPI is projected to dip slightly below 2% mark in the second quarter. However, a slight uptick is anticipated in the latter half of the year.

