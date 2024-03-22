Fri, Mar 22, 2024 @ 02:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan CPI core rises to 2.8% in Feb, above BoJ's target for...

Japan CPI core rises to 2.8% in Feb, above BoJ’s target for 23rd month

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s CPI core (ex-fresh food) rises from 2.0% yoy to 2.8% yoy in February, matched expectations. This increase marks the first acceleration in four months and maintains the index above BoJ’s 2% target for the 23rd consecutive month.

The uptick in the core CPI was primarily due to a less pronounced decline in energy prices, reflecting diminishing impact of government subsidies introduced to mitigate energy costs. Specifically, energy prices saw a decrease of -1.7% yoy, a significant moderation from -12.1% yoy drop recorded in January.

The overall headline CPI also showed an uptick, accelerating from 2.2% yoy to 2.8%yoy. However, when examining CPI core-core, which excludes both food and energy, there was a slight slowdown from 3.5% yoy to 3.2% yoy.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.