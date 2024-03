Swiss KOF Economic Barometer fell from 102.0 to 101.5 in March, below expectation of 102.3. Despite this minor setback, the barometer continues to hover above its long-term average, indicating a positive outlook for the Swiss economy in the coming months.

The decline can primarily be attributed to weaker performances in the construction sector and private consumption. However, finance and insurance sector emerged as a bright spot, with indicators pointing to slight improvements.

Full Swiss KOF release here.