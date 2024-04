Swiss CPI was flat month-over-month in March, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) rose 0.1% mom. Domestic products prices fell -0.2% mom. Imported products pries rose 0.7% mom.

Over the 12-month period, CPI slowed from 1.2% yoy to 1.0% yoy, below expectation of 1.4% yoy. Core CPI slowed from 1.1% yoy to 1.0% yoy. Domestic products prices slowed from 1.9% yoy to 1.8% yoy. Imported products prices fell from -1.0% yoy to -1.3% yoy.

Full Swiss CPI release here.