Will BoC's Macklem Pave the Way for June Rate Reduction?

Will BoC’s Macklem Pave the Way for June Rate Reduction?

BoC is widely expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5.00% today and the main focus is whether Governor Tiff Macklem would start to change the tune to lay down the groundwork for a June rate cut. With new economic projections on the table, this meeting presents an opportune moment for such indications.

A recent Reuters poll revealed a consensus among economists, with 27 out of 38 forecasting a 25 bps cut by BoC in June. Meanwhile, 7 expected the cut in July and 4 in September. By the year’s end, the expectation is for a 100 bps cumulative reduction, bringing the rate down to 4.00%.

Despite these anticipations, a noteworthy portion of economists — 13 out of 16 — who responded to an additional query, suggested that the timing of the first rate cut is more likely to be delayed than they expected. Moreover, 11 of them believe there’s a heightened risk of fewer rate cuts than initially forecasted.

While USD/CAD’s rebound from 1.3176 has persisted in the last few months, momentum is clearly lacking as seen in both the structure of the rise, as well as in D MACD. Break of 1.3477 support the first signal that such rebound has completed as a corrective move. Nevertheless, firm break of the upper channel line will likely prompt upside acceleration towards 1.3897 resistance. Today’s BoC decision is poised to significantly influence the currency’s next move.

